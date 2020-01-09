Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

'You said the D word': Teen Sensation Coco Gauff Chides Her Coach Father for 'Curse'

Coco Gauff lost in the second round of WTA Auckland Classic to Germany's Laura Siegemund.

AFP

Updated:January 9, 2020, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'You said the D word': Teen Sensation Coco Gauff Chides Her Coach Father for 'Curse'
File photo of Coco Gauff. (Photo Credit: @WTA)

Auckland: Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff was quick to rebuke her father for swearing on Wednesday -- when he said "damn" while coaching her during a match.

Corey Gauff, father and coach of the 15-year-old sensation, was put in his place after his daughter took the first set against Laura Siegemund at the WTA Auckland Classic.

"You know the one thing you did in the last three games, you didn't give up no free points on her damn serve," Corey said at the changeover, earning a swift response.

"You can't curse... you said the D word," said Coco, brushing off her father's explanation that "that don't really count".

"In some places it does," she insisted with a smile.

Unfortunately for Coco neither the pep talk nor the curse helped as Germany's Siegemund bounced back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff last year became the youngest player to make the main draw at Wimbledon, where she progressed all the way to the fourth round -- beating her idol Venus Williams along the way.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram