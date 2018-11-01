English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Young Indian Shuttler Subhankar Dey Stuns Lin Dan
Unheralded Indian Subhankar Dey shocked multiple time World and Olympic champion Lin Dan 22-20, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals of the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship on Thursday.
(Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Saarbrucken (Germany): Unheralded Indian Subhankar Dey shocked multiple time World and Olympic champion Lin Dan 22-20, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals of the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship on Thursday.
World No 64 Subhankar took 45 minutes to upstage the current world No 12, who has five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals in his kitty.
The Indian won crucial points in both games which were closely fought.
Lin Dan, at 35, is at the business end of his career but was awarded top billing at the event.
Barely two weeks ago, it was Kidambi Srikanth, who beat Lin Dan at the Denmark Open.
The other notable performance on Thursday came from CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who beat local player Alexander Roovers 21-14 21-12.
In the quarter-finals, Subhankar will be pitted against seventh seed Toby Penty of England while Kashyap will face Frenchman Toma Junior Popov.
The Indians, however, had a disappointing day in doubles with Arun George and Sanyam Shukla losing to Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidil 19-21 16-21.
Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang beat MR Arjun and Shlok Ramachandran 21-16 21-18 in another match.
World No 64 Subhankar took 45 minutes to upstage the current world No 12, who has five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals in his kitty.
The Indian won crucial points in both games which were closely fought.
Lin Dan, at 35, is at the business end of his career but was awarded top billing at the event.
Barely two weeks ago, it was Kidambi Srikanth, who beat Lin Dan at the Denmark Open.
The other notable performance on Thursday came from CWG gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who beat local player Alexander Roovers 21-14 21-12.
In the quarter-finals, Subhankar will be pitted against seventh seed Toby Penty of England while Kashyap will face Frenchman Toma Junior Popov.
The Indians, however, had a disappointing day in doubles with Arun George and Sanyam Shukla losing to Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidil 19-21 16-21.
Huang Kaixiang and Wang Zekang beat MR Arjun and Shlok Ramachandran 21-16 21-18 in another match.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Possibly Our Best Chance to Win a Series in Australia: Sachin Tendulkar
- Drama Movie Early Reviews: Mohanlal’s Hilarious Act Receives Praise
- Ranji Trophy: Pujara Retires Hurt, Mavi Shines on Debut
- Jack Ma Writes His Final Letter to Shareholders as Alibaba Chairman
- Twitter is Busy Doing 'Diwali Ki Safai' and the Desi Kid in You Will Relate to it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...