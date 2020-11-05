Young QBs Lead Surging Dolphins And Cardinals On Sunday

MIAMI (4-3) at ARIZONA (5-2)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Cardinals by 6

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Dolphins 5-2; Cardinals 5-2

SERIES RECORD – Dolphins lead 9-3

LAST MEETING – Dolphins beat Cardinals 26-23, Dec. 22, 2016 at Miami

LAST WEEK – Dolphins beat Rams 28-17; Cardinals had bye, beat Seahawks 37-34, OT, on Oct. 25

AP PRO32 RANKING – Dolphins No. 15; Cardinals No. 10

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (28), PASS (21).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (21), PASS (20).

CARDINALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (2), PASS (14).

CARDINALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (T22), RUSH (2), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES The Cardinals will be able to host up to 4,200 fans at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, which is the most they’ve had this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be in groups of two spread along both sidelines and one end zone. … This is the Dolphins’ fourth trip to Arizona and first since 2012. … Arizona comes into the game averaging the most total yards per game (419.1) in the NFL. Miami’s defense is giving up the fewest points (18.6) per game. … Arizona QB Kyler Murray and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa play against each other for the first time as pros. They faced off in college in 2018 in the College Football Playoff. Tagovailoa led Alabama over Murray and Oklahoma 45-34. Murray finished No. 1 in the Heisman Trophy voting that year. Tagovailoa was No. 2. … The Dolphins and Cardinals have both won three straight games. … In Tagovailoas first NFL start last week, the Dolphins netted 145 yards, their lowest total since 2013. They were outgained by 326 yards, the largest discrepancy for a winning NFL team in 18 years. … The Dolphins are sixth in the league in point differential at plus-58. Theyve outscored their past three opponents 95-34. … Miami has won three games in a row for the first time since 2018, and has won three games in a row by 10 or more points for the first time since 2014. … Emmanuel Ogbah has a full sack in each of his past four games, and at least a half-sack in each of his past six games. His streak of four consecutive games with a full sack is the longest by a Dolphins player since 2016. … The Dolphins are tied for second in the league in takeaways with 1.9 per game, and in third-down defense at 33%. … Miami ranks fourth with 40 passes defensed, and fifth with 49 QB hits. … The Dolphins are on pace for their highest-scoring season since 1986, averaging 26.9 points per game. … They have scored more than 21 points in six consecutive games, their longest such streak since 2005. … Jakeem Grants 88-yard punt return last week was his fifth career return TD, and his third punt return for a score, both franchise records. … Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins leads the NFL with 57 catches and 706 yards receiving. … Arizona will have LB Markus Golden for the first time this season after he was acquired in a trade with the Giants. Golden played his first four years in the NFL with the Cardinals. … Arizona will be without LB Devon Kennard and CB Byron Murphy Jr., who are both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. … Murray has been NFC offensive player of the week in two of the past three weeks. … Fantasy tip: Arizona RB Chase Edmonds should be the team’s main option in the backfield since starter Kenyan Drake is battling an ankle injury.

