News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Youngstown St. Tops Robert Morris 70-66 In OT
1-MIN READ

Youngstown St. Tops Robert Morris 70-66 In OT

Youngstown St. Tops Robert Morris 70-66 In OT

Darius Quisenberry matched his season high with 21 points as Youngstown State edged past Robert Morris 7066 in overtime on Saturday.

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa.: Darius Quisenberry matched his season high with 21 points as Youngstown State edged past Robert Morris 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Naz Bohannon had 15 points for Youngstown State (10-10, 6-10 Horizon League). Garrett Covington added 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 11 points and 24 rebounds.

After heading into halftime with a 34-27 lead, Youngstown State managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half. The Penguins 24 second-half points were a season low for the team.

AJ Bramah had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Colonials (3-11, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Trayden Williams added 16 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Youngstown State defeated Robert Morris 84-78 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...