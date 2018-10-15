English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Youth Olympics: India Settles For Silver After Losing in Men's Hockey 5s
India lost 2-4 to Malaysia in the final of the men's hockey 5s competition at the third Youth Olympic Games to settle for the silver medal here on Sunday
Twitter/ Hockey India
Loading...
Buenos Aires: India lost 2-4 to Malaysia in the final of the men's hockey 5s competition at the third Youth Olympic Games to settle for the silver medal here on Sunday.
Skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad's brace went in vain as Malaysia made a valiant fight back in the second half to clinch the yellow metal.
It was India which took the lead in the third minute through Vivek but their joy was short-lived as Malaysia drew parity in the fifth minute through Firodus Rosdi.
A minute later Vivek struck again as India went into the breather leading by a narrow one goal margin.
But the game completely changed in the second half as Akhimullah Anuar (14th, 19th) scored two goals while Amirul Azahar found the back of the Indian net in the 17th minute to hand Malaysia a commanding 4-2 lead.
From there on it proved to be an uphill task for India as Malaysia defended in numbers and didn't allow their opponents any inroads into their citadel.
Skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad's brace went in vain as Malaysia made a valiant fight back in the second half to clinch the yellow metal.
It was India which took the lead in the third minute through Vivek but their joy was short-lived as Malaysia drew parity in the fifth minute through Firodus Rosdi.
A minute later Vivek struck again as India went into the breather leading by a narrow one goal margin.
But the game completely changed in the second half as Akhimullah Anuar (14th, 19th) scored two goals while Amirul Azahar found the back of the Indian net in the 17th minute to hand Malaysia a commanding 4-2 lead.
From there on it proved to be an uphill task for India as Malaysia defended in numbers and didn't allow their opponents any inroads into their citadel.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Faf du Plessis Gets in JP Duminy as 'Specialist Coin Tosser' for South Africa
- Regret That Things Couldn't Work out With Mourinho: Hazard
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...