Youth Olympics: Indian Women's Hockey Team Thrashes Vanuatu 16-0

India's under-18 women's hockey team hammered Vanuatu 16-0 in its third match of the five-a-side competition in the Youth Olympic Games here.Forward Mumtaz Khan (8th, 11th, 12th, 15th) scored four times and Chetna scored thrice (6th, 14th, 17th) to help India achieve the dominating win on Monday night.In-form striker Lalremsiami opened India's account scoring in the second minute. Thirty seconds later, Reet scored India's second and a minute later skipper Salima Tete joined the party to make it 3-0 in just four minutes of the first period.Baljeet Kaur then put her name on the score-sheet twice in the fifth minute making it 5-0. Chetna scored first of her three goals in the sixth minute as Reet doubled her tally in the same minute to take India to 7-0.Mumtaz (8th) and Lalremsiami (10th) also scored before the first period ended at 9-0 in India's favour.The second period was no different as India continued to add to Vanuatu's misery by scoring goals at will.The island nation, which conceded 32 goals in its last two outings, hardly had any shots on India's goal.The Indians took as many as 40 shots in total during the match compared to just five from their opponents.India scored a goal a minute in the first five minutes of the second half through Mumtaz (11th, 12th, 15th), Salima (13th) and Chetna (14th).India's 15th and Chetna's third came in the 17th minute. Ishika Chaudhary scored India's last goal in the final minute ensuring all players except the goalkeeper entered the scoresheet.