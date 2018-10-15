Youth Olympics: Maiden Silver Medals For India's Hockey Teams

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams went down in their respective finals but managed to script history by picking up their maiden silver medals in the five-a-side competition of the Youth Olympic Games here.While the men lost 2-4 to Malaysia, the women's team suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Argentina in match that took place Sunday night. The silver medals claimed in the Argentine capital are India's first set of hockey medals in the Youth Olympics.The Malaysian men and Argentina women made history of their own by winning their first-ever Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medals.Argentina men and China women secured the bronze medals respectively following 4-0 and 6-0 wins over Zambia and South Africa.In the men's gold medal match, India took the lead after only two minutes through captain Vivek Sagar Prasad.However, just about two minutes later Malaysia levelled through Firadus Rosdi, but the lead was short-lived as Prasad grabbed his second goal of the match for India in the fifth minute. India took a 2-1 lead at the half-time stage.After the break, Malaysia came out all guns blazing as Akhimullah Anuar brought the teams level again in the 13th minute before Amirul Azahar steered Malaysia to a lead three minutes later.With only two minutes left on the clock, Anuar sealed the gold by scoring Malaysia's fourth and his second goal of the day to win their first-ever Youth Olympic Games medal.Later in the women's final, hosts Argentina were inspired by yet another capacity crowd.Having not lost a match in this event, Argentina were stunned as India took an early lead after only 49 seconds through Mumtaz Khan.But once the early nerves settled, Argentina got into their stride and Gianella Palet levelled after six minutes.Sofia Ramallo then edged Argentina ahead with nearly nine minutes on the clock to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at half-time. In the second half, Brisa Bruggesser made it 3-1.While India tried their best to get back in the game, Argentina held on to win their first Youth Olympic Games Hockey5s gold medal in front of a jubilant home crowd.Despite India's loss in both the finals they will be pleased to have picked up the silver medals -- their first hockey medals in the history of the Youth Olympic Games.