English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Youth Olympics: Shooter Mehuli Settles for Silver in 10m Air Rifle
The highly-talented Mehuli Ghosh came within striking distance of winning a historic gold before settling for a silver medal in the women's 10m air-rifle shooting event of the Youth Olympic Games here Monday.
Mehuli Ghosh on the podium. Image: Twitter/@RaninderSingh
Loading...
Buenos Aires: The highly-talented Mehuli Ghosh came within striking distance of winning a historic gold before settling for a silver medal in the women's 10m air-rifle shooting event of the Youth Olympic Games here Monday.
A 9.1 in the 24th and final shot, after an excellent sequence of high and mid 10s, cost her the gold medal as she eventually settled for the second position with a total of 248.0. India has never won a gold in these Games.
The 18-year-old Indian finished behind Denmark's Stephanie Grundsoee, who ended with a score of 248.7.
This was India's second silver from the shooting ranges in two days with Shahu Mane coming second in the men's air rifle event on Sunday.
Mehuli had topped the qualifying with a score of 628.8 earlier in the morning and led the eight-woman finals field after 10 shots with a score of 104.3, 1.1 ahead of Stephanie.
By the 12th shot, which is also the stage where the first of the eight finalists get eliminated, German Anna Janssen had come up to second. Meanwhile Serbia's Marija Malic was also following the leading trio.
It was then a seesaw battle between the Indian, Dane, German and Serbian and after the 16th shot the difference was 0.2 between the four of them.
As the Chinese Wang Zeru, a gold medal winner in the 3 Positions event at the senior World Cup in Changwon this year, bowed out after the 18th shot, it was the German who eventually missed out on the medal with a 9.7 for her 20th shot.
Mehuli then shot a 10.7 for her 22nd and with the final two shots to go, ahead of the Dane by 0.8 as the Serbian Marija settled for bronze.
Mehuli took a 0.6 point lead into the final shot but a 9.1, to the Dane's 10.6, meant that she had to settle for silver.
India also has Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary to look forward to in shooting, besides the mixed events.
A 9.1 in the 24th and final shot, after an excellent sequence of high and mid 10s, cost her the gold medal as she eventually settled for the second position with a total of 248.0. India has never won a gold in these Games.
The 18-year-old Indian finished behind Denmark's Stephanie Grundsoee, who ended with a score of 248.7.
This was India's second silver from the shooting ranges in two days with Shahu Mane coming second in the men's air rifle event on Sunday.
Mehuli had topped the qualifying with a score of 628.8 earlier in the morning and led the eight-woman finals field after 10 shots with a score of 104.3, 1.1 ahead of Stephanie.
By the 12th shot, which is also the stage where the first of the eight finalists get eliminated, German Anna Janssen had come up to second. Meanwhile Serbia's Marija Malic was also following the leading trio.
It was then a seesaw battle between the Indian, Dane, German and Serbian and after the 16th shot the difference was 0.2 between the four of them.
As the Chinese Wang Zeru, a gold medal winner in the 3 Positions event at the senior World Cup in Changwon this year, bowed out after the 18th shot, it was the German who eventually missed out on the medal with a 9.7 for her 20th shot.
Mehuli then shot a 10.7 for her 22nd and with the final two shots to go, ahead of the Dane by 0.8 as the Serbian Marija settled for bronze.
Mehuli took a 0.6 point lead into the final shot but a 9.1, to the Dane's 10.6, meant that she had to settle for silver.
India also has Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary to look forward to in shooting, besides the mixed events.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC’s ’16-Year-Old’ Wonder-Kid Steals the Show After Draw Against Bengaluru FC
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Vikas Bahl is a Sexual Offender, He Preyed on a Young Woman: Vikramaditya Motwane
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
- Youth Olympics: Bhaker Leads Indian contingent, 'Wild Boars' Welcomed as Games Open on Street
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...