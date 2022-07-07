YouTuber Jake Paul Officially Cancels Fight with British Boxer Tommy Fury

American boxer Jake Paul has issued his opponent Tommy Fury a “termination notice” in an attempt to cancel their bout for the second time. The YouTube sensation was scheduled to fight Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden, but he is likely to announce soon that he would instead face Hasim Rahman Jr.

Last week, Love Island star Fury was barred from traveling to America for a press conference to announce their bout, casting doubt on the event’s legitimacy.

An infuriated Paul took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce that he had presented a termination notice of the fight to Fury’s team. “Fury’s received a termination notice. MVP did everything it could to help him and his team. He wasn’t interested and he literally went into hiding,” he said.

“Second time in a row he has pulled out. For 2nd time in a row I’m going to step up and take on a new opponent on short notice. AUG 6. MSG,” Paul added.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn’t officially announced that he would face Rahman Jr, the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman. But Rahman is widely expected to be the next opponent.

Boxrec’s event page for Paul versus Fury has been updated to reflect that he will feature in the heavyweight category in a new main event in New York City.

It is the second time a bout between the two rivals has been postponed, with their first meeting put off in December due to an injury that Fury endured during training.

After Paul’s announcement, Fury claimed that he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and plans to fight the decision after being denied entry into Heathrow Airport in London. “Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport, ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side,” Fury explained.

“I was told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and that I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently don’t know. I can stand here and say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong; I’ve no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA,” the 23-year-old added.

It will be interesting to see how the whole situation now pans out as Jake seems determined on taking on a new opponent on August 6 for the main event at the Madison Square Garden.

