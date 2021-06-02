YouTuber Jake Paul to Face Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in Boxing Match in August 2021

Popular YouTuber Jake Paul will be boxing former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley in a match slated for August 28, 2021. According to an ESPN report, the two will face each other in the ring in a pro bout fight. It 190-pound pro boxing bout in a 20 x 20 ring and with 10-ounce gloves.

The venue of the match has not been finalised and various cities are being considered for it. If all goes well, fans are expected to be allowed for the match. The event, which will be distributed by Showtime, will air on pay-per-view.

Confirming the match date, Woodley tweeted a ‘warning’ forPauland threatened to clean off his neck. Check it out:

Dear @jakepaul keep the I’m taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4— Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

This will be the second time that the YouTuber will be facing a former UFC fighter in the ring. Earlier in April this year, he knocked out Woodley’s longtime teammate Ben Askren in less than two minutes.

In fact, Woodley was present at Ben’s corner and was even seen getting involved in a verbal confrontation withPauland his teammates before the start of the match. The incident happened whenPaulwas getting his hand wrapped in the locker.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul are regarded as one of the most successful YouTubers and internet personalities. The two brothers have had a respectable background in athletics and have also competed as armature wrestlers in their younger days. In the past few years, the two brothers have also in the sport of boxing, fighting in white-collar and professional boxing matches.

Meanwhile, Logan is slated to fight retired professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. – in an exhibition boxing match on June 6, 2021.

This highly anticipated boxing match has witnessed a fiery build-up. One of the key moments of this build-up came at a recent press conference where Logan’s brotherJakeconfronted Mayweather and jestingly stole his hat. Mayweather and his team immediately apprehendedJakewhich resulted in a massive brawl.

