‘You’ve Awoken a Beast’! Conor McGregor Vows to Destroy Dustin Poirier in UFC Trilogy

Ireland’s notorious Conor McGregor has vowed to destroy rival Dustin Poirier in the upcoming UFC 264 main-event on July 10 in Las Vegas. Earlier this year in January, Poirier knocked out McGregor in their second meet in the UFC 257 main-event. The American mixed martial artist became the first UFC fighter to knock out the Irish brute. The main event has been set and a decider will be set in the trilogy and McGregor has issued a warning to Poirier that he has ‘awoken the beast’.

Stating to Fox Sports that ‘all the marbles are on the line’, the Irishman said that he is confident and focused on the bout against the American MMA fighter. In 2014, the two fighters met for the first time where McGregor got the upper hand. However, revenge was on the cards when a committed Poirier knocked out the Irishman in the third round, stunning the entire world. It was the most talked about event online and it was only fair to have a third and final bout.

Fans and bookies are impatiently waiting for the final battle between the two southpaws and McGregor is looking for redemption at this point of time. Fans have been sent into a frenzy after UFC dropped the trailer for the McGregor vs Poirier III clash.

While Poirier has not yet reacted to the clash, McGregor has asked the American MMA fighter to ‘say his prayers’ as the Irishman will leave no stone unturned in the final clash between the two fighters.

McGregor’s last UFC win was against Donald ‘The Cowboy’ Cerrone where the ‘Notorious’ won via knockout. However, the bout against Poirier saw the American hammer McGregor, landing solid strikes to the Irishman, leaving the superstar dazed.

Returning to the octagon in July, McGregor is known as the ‘Notorious’ for his brute Irish fighting skills and his trash talking. It is known that McGregor would go the distance to play mind games with his opponent before getting in the octagon. A win for either fighter would give them the chance to be the number one contender for a shot at the UFC Lightweight title, which is currently held by Charles Oliveira.

A win for McGregor would place the Irishman back on top of his game, whereas for Poirier, it would mean the opportunity to add another feat to his feathers by getting the better of the notorious Irishman once again.

The battle will surely bring out the best of both fighters and new moves and strikes are expected in this bout as both fighters have said that they have studied each other’s moves and combinations.

July 10 will decide the winner of this epic trilogy as McGregor faces Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in UFC 264.

