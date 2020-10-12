'You've Been Very Special': Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Hamilton on Equalling Schumacher's F1 Record

Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Lewis Hamilton as the Brit equalled Michael Schumacher's Formula One record on Sunday with victory at the Eifel Grand Prix. Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race. Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault’s first podium finish since 2011.

Hamilton now leads Bottas by 69 points with six races to go. Winning the title would bring Hamilton level with Schumacher’s record of seven championships. What a result, thanks so much,” Hamilton told his team. Schumacher’s son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father’s helmets after the race, and Hamilton took it with him to the podium.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate Hamilton on the achievement and said he was always very special. "Since the time you’ve taken up the sport, you’ve been very special. I have always liked your grit and balanced aggression while driving the @F1 car. Congratulations on your 91st GP win equalling Schumacher’s record. Wishing you the very best for the future," he wrote.

Hamilton later took to Twitter to express how honoured he felt to get in the same vein as Schumacher and thanks his fans and team.

"Feeling really honoured to be mentioned in the same likeness as a driver like Michael. What happened today is beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my amazing team for being with me on this journey. This is for us #91.

"I remember watching Michael as a kid, winning all those races and I was just dreaming of being there myself. It shows dreams really can come true. A big, big thank you to @SchumacherMick, this was truly a surreal moment. One that i’ll remember forever. Folded hands #91."