'You’ve Made India Proud': Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates 16-year-old Chess GM Praggnanandhaa on Registering Historic Win Over Magnus Carlsen

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped huge praise on 16-year-old chess grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa for his stunning victory over world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Monday.

Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming only the third Indian to beat Carlsen after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna.

Tendulkar posted a congratulatory message for the young grandmaster and said he has made India proud with his achievement,

“What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud!," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Praggnanandhaa halted Carlsen’s three-game winning streak on the second day of the 16-player all-play-all online tournament which is part of the Champions Chess Tour.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he charged up the points table of the event hosted by his company Play Magnus Group.

But then he ran into Praggnanandhaa in the eighth round and stumbled again as the Indian player capitalised on a blunder by the reigning world No. 1 to record his first win against Carlsen in any format of chess.

After losing three successive games on Sunday night, the Indian Grandmaster from Chennai ran into Carlsen and scored a memorable win.

Praggnanandhaa won with black pieces in 39 moves in a Tarrasch variation game early on Monday to halt Carlsen’s run of three straight wins.

After registering the historic win, Praggnanandhaa is focused on the upcoming matches of the tournament.

“I am delighted to have beaten Carlsen. It will give me a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament and future also. I have to focus on the upcoming matches. After the match I just wanted to rest," he told PTI over phone.

