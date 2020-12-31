'You’ve Taught Us to be Resilient', Sania Mirza Bids Adieu to 2020 with a Special Message

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is in Dubai right now with her family, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for the year that 2020 was. She wrote, "You’ve been difficult, to say the least..but you have taught us so much .. to be grateful for the little things, to be grateful for health, for family.. you have taught us simplicity is enough, you have taught us to find joy in moments we forgot we needed to enjoy.

"In a year that saw so many hardships you will be special cause I made my dream comeback after becoming a mother.. so yeah 2020 you were hard, and even evil at times but you taught us to find joy even when things were so so hard.. you’ve taught us to be resilient and to fight," she added.

The 34-year-old then signed off with wishing all her fans a happy new year.

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has also accompanied Sania and Shoaib Malik to Dubai. Sania has been actively sharing updates and treating fans with pictures regularly on social media. The 34-year-old recently shared a moment with family at Dubai's Desert Safari. The tennis star’s "expectation vs reality" post captured the cricketers with their wives and children hanging out amid the sands of the desert.

Sania Mirza, the former women’s doubles World No. 1 has confirmed her tennis comeback on the court, early next year.

The year 2020 has been hard for everyone. The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to be shut down and as many as 1.81 million people lost their lives. A substantial number of people lost their livelihood and the world's economy also took a major hit.

As for the world of sports, several events had to either be postponed or cancelled. The year also witnessed the passing away of notable and iconic sportspersons, some of whom gone far too soon like Kobe Bryant, Diego Maradona, Paolo Rossi and Dean Jones to name a few. In fact, the year 2020 will go down in the annals of modern history as one of the worst years which has witnessed gloom and doom like no other years.