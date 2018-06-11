English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yuki Back in 80s, Prajnesh Touches Career-best Rank of 169
Top-ranked Indian singles player Yuki Bhambri on Monday jumped nine places to 84 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran touched a career-best rank of 169 after climbing 14 spots on the ranking ladder
India's Yuki Bhambri (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: Top-ranked Indian singles player Yuki Bhambri on Monday jumped nine places to 84 while Prajnesh Gunneswaran touched a career-best rank of 169 after climbing 14 spots on the ranking ladder.
Yuki had crashed out in the first round of the French Open but made quarterfinals at the Surbiton Challenger to gain 30 points from the two events.
The left-handed Prajnesh, who missed out on playing his maiden Grand Slam as 'lucky loser' at Roland Garros, has had a good first half of the season, winning his maiden singles Challenger trophy apart from an ITF Futures title.
The 28-year-old has also qualified for his maiden ATP World Tour event in Stuttgart.
Ramkumar Ramanathan lost seven places to be 128 and young Sumit Nagal dropped to 234 after losing 14 places.
Arjun Kadhe was the next best Indian at number 360.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was the leader of the pack at number 22 (+2) and was followed by Divij Sharan (43, -2), Leander Paes (59, -3) and Purav Raja (77, -12).
Vishnu Vardhan reclaimed his place in the top-100 after gaining two places to get to 99. His previous best rank was exactly 100 in February this year.
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continued to be India's number one player at 203 (+5) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (262, +2), Pranjala Yadlapalli (393, +32) and Rutuja Bhosale (403, -3).
Also Watch
Yuki had crashed out in the first round of the French Open but made quarterfinals at the Surbiton Challenger to gain 30 points from the two events.
The left-handed Prajnesh, who missed out on playing his maiden Grand Slam as 'lucky loser' at Roland Garros, has had a good first half of the season, winning his maiden singles Challenger trophy apart from an ITF Futures title.
The 28-year-old has also qualified for his maiden ATP World Tour event in Stuttgart.
Ramkumar Ramanathan lost seven places to be 128 and young Sumit Nagal dropped to 234 after losing 14 places.
Arjun Kadhe was the next best Indian at number 360.
In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna was the leader of the pack at number 22 (+2) and was followed by Divij Sharan (43, -2), Leander Paes (59, -3) and Purav Raja (77, -12).
Vishnu Vardhan reclaimed his place in the top-100 after gaining two places to get to 99. His previous best rank was exactly 100 in February this year.
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continued to be India's number one player at 203 (+5) and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (262, +2), Pranjala Yadlapalli (393, +32) and Rutuja Bhosale (403, -3).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return