Yuki Bhambri Inches Closer to Top 100, Sania Mirza Remains At 14
Yuki Bhambri jumped 11 places to stand just outside the top-100 bracket in the men's singles rankings, following his runner-up finish at the Chennai Open Challenger tournament.
File image of Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Yuki Bhambri jumped 11 places to stand just outside the top-100 bracket in the men's singles rankings, following his runner-up finish at the Chennai Open Challenger tournament.
Bhambri had squandered a match point against Australia's Jordon Thompson to settle for 48 ranking points and USD 4240 in prize money.
With this jump, Yuki is now ranked 101 and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (140, +1), Sumit Nagal (216, +1) and left-hander Prajnesh Gunseswaran (242, -1).
Yuki had achieved his career-best rank of 88 in November 2015.
In the doubles category, Rohan Bopanna (20) and Divij Sharan (42) were unchanged but Leander Paes lost two spots to be placed 49. He was followed by his partner Purav Raja (57).
In the WTA rankings, Ankita Raina continues to be India's number one singles players at number 255, a loss of two places, and was followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (281, -3).
In doubles, out of action Sania Mirza was unchanged at number 14 in the world.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
