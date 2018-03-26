English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuki Bhambri Pulls Out of Davis Cup Tie Against China
India's highest-ranked player Yuki Bhambri has pulled out of the Davis Cup tie against China owing to a minor abdominal tissue tear
India's Yuki Bhambri (Image: AFP)
New Delhi: India's highest-ranked player Yuki Bhambri has pulled out of the Davis Cup tie against China owing to a minor abdominal tissue tear. The selection committee has picked World No. 246 Prajnesh as Yuki's replacement as he is the next best singles ranked player.
After losing to hosts Canada 2-3 in the World Group play-offs in September last year, top seeds India, who got a first-round bye, will yet again play an away tie. India will face China in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 second round at Tianjin, China on April 6-7.
The visitors, who enjoy a dominant 3-0 head-to-head record against China, last played them in 2005. The other singles players in the squad include Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal. While Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will represent India in the men's doubles.
India have made four successive attempts to climb into the World Group since 2014 having lost to Serbia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Canada. The pull-out comes as a setback for India as Yuki, ranked 107, has created excellent results against top players of late. He registered the biggest win of his career, shocking world number 12 Lucas Pouille in the second round of Indian Wells Masters.
He continued with his commendable performance in the ATP Circuit reaching the second round of the Miami Open before losing to USA's Jack Sock 6-3, 6-7.
Also Watch
After losing to hosts Canada 2-3 in the World Group play-offs in September last year, top seeds India, who got a first-round bye, will yet again play an away tie. India will face China in the Asia/Oceania Group 1 second round at Tianjin, China on April 6-7.
The visitors, who enjoy a dominant 3-0 head-to-head record against China, last played them in 2005. The other singles players in the squad include Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal. While Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will represent India in the men's doubles.
India have made four successive attempts to climb into the World Group since 2014 having lost to Serbia, the Czech Republic, Spain and Canada. The pull-out comes as a setback for India as Yuki, ranked 107, has created excellent results against top players of late. He registered the biggest win of his career, shocking world number 12 Lucas Pouille in the second round of Indian Wells Masters.
He continued with his commendable performance in the ATP Circuit reaching the second round of the Miami Open before losing to USA's Jack Sock 6-3, 6-7.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- 'Cricket Cheats': Twitter Lashes Out at Steve Smith and Team Over Ball-Tampering Controversy
- Sanyukta Kaza On Netflix's Love Per Square Foot and Editing For Digital Platforms
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- Race 3 Poster: Salman Khan Introduces 'Race' Family Featuring Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol