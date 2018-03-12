GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yuki Bhambri Registers Biggest Win in Career, Downs Lucas Pouille

Indian Davis Cupper Yuki Bhambri registered the biggest win of his career as he toppled world number 12 Lucas Pouille to breeze into the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
File image of Yuki Bhambri. Image Credit: (Getty Images)
Indian Wells: Indian Davis Cupper Yuki Bhambri registered the biggest win of his career as he toppled world number 12 Lucas Pouille to breeze into the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

In a stunning performance, the 110th ranked Yuki, who qualified for the main draw, dispatched the ninth seed Frenchman 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 19 minutes.

The win is the biggest for the 25-year-old Indian, who had shocked the tennis world by demolishing Citi Open defending champion and world number 22 Gael Monfils in August 2017.

Yuki had beaten world number 16 Fabio Fognini in 2014 at the Chennai Open but the Italian had retired from that match due to a fitness issue.

The win has already ensured Bhambri 45 ranking points and USD 47,170.

He will next take on tall American world number 21 Sam Querrey, who ousted Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-4 7-5.

Rohan Bopanna was ousted from the men's doubles in the first round with Edourad Roger-Vasselin.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
