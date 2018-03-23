English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
26
Yuki Bhambri Through to Second Round in Miami, Faces Jack Sock
India’s Yuki Bhambri continues his recent good form as he beat Mirza Basic in the first round of the the prestigious ATP Miami Open in straight sets.
India's Yuki Bhambri (Image: AFP)
India’s Yuki Bhambri continues his recent good form as he beat Mirza Basic in the first round of the the prestigious ATP Miami Open in straight sets. Bhambri booked himself a second round berth after beating Basic 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 32 minutes. The Indian’s next challenge will be a more formidable as he will take on American Jack Sock the current World Number 11.
For the Indian, once again it was his serve that was the trump card as he got the better of an opponent ranked 32 places higher than him. He saved the majority of break points to move ahead of his opponent.
With both Basic and Bhambri matching each other toe to toe, the first set at one point was delicately poised at 4-4. But the Indian broke Basic’s serve during a lengthy 11th game, before holding onto his serve to take the set.
Yuki, who had to take an injury timeout in the second set at 3-2 due to blisters, though maintained his composure. Right after though the World No 107 managed to close out the contest on the third match point, as Basic backhand slice went wide.
Bhambri, who has done well in recent ATP Masters 1000 events, reached the third round at Indian Wells where he was sent packing by Sam Querrey. At the Miami Masters, his second round opponent is someone who he has beaten before. Bhambri had played Jack Sock in 2013 in Challenger event.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
