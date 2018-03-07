English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuki Bhambri to Face Ramkumar Ramanthan for Indian Wells Main Draw
India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan will clash for a place in the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters after winning their respective first round matches in the qualifiers here.
File image of Indian Tennis star Yuki Bhambri. (Getty Images)
Indian Wells: India's top singles players Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan will clash for a place in the main draw of the Indian Wells Masters after winning their respective first round matches in the qualifiers here.
Yuki, seeded ninth, edged past America's Dennis Novikov 7-5 7-5 while Ramkumar defeated Michael Mmoh 6-3 7-5 in his first round match.
Whoever advances to the main draw will be assured of a prize purse of USD 15,610 for at least playing the first round of the USD 7,972,535 ATP 1000 series event and 26 points (16 for qualifying, 10 for first round).
The loser will settle for USD 4,650 and eight ranking points.
Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
