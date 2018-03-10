English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yuki Stuns Mahut to Enter Second Round at Indian Wells
India's Yuki Bhambri fought his way to a straight sets win over experienced Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in a men's singles first round match at the BNP Paribas Open here.
Yuki Bhambri (Getty Images)
Indian Wells: India's Yuki Bhambri fought his way to a straight sets win over experienced Frenchman Nicolas Mahut in a men's singles first round match at the BNP Paribas Open here.
Bhambri, ranked 110, defeated World No. 101 Mahut 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 41 minutes. It was their first meeting on the ATP tour and both had qualified for the main draw.
The Indian next faces another Frenchman Lucas Pouille, who got a first round bye. Pouille reached a career-high rank of 12 earlier this month
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
