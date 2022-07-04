CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#EknathShinde#IndvsEng#VijayDeverakonda
Home » News » Sports » Yupun Abeykoon Completes 100m in 9.96sec; First South Asian Sprinter to Finish Under 10 Seconds
1-MIN READ

Yupun Abeykoon Completes 100m in 9.96sec; First South Asian Sprinter to Finish Under 10 Seconds

Yupun Abeykoon (Twitter)

Yupun Abeykoon (Twitter)

He ran the stretch in a shocking 9.66-second sprint at the Resisprint International World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet

Sports Desk

Yupun Abeykoon scripted history as he became the very first South Asian sprinter to finish a 100m race in less than 10 seconds.

He ran the stretch in a shocking 9.66-second sprint in the Resisprint International World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet, held at La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. His achievement helps Sri Lanka enter the under-10 club.


With the run, he bettered his own record of 10.06 that he set at the International Athletics Meet in Germany, earlier in the year.

Arsenal Complete Signing of Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City

Cuba’s Reynier Mena completed the 200m race in 19.63 seconds, thus becoming the first man in his nation to complete the distance in under 20 seconds.

Mena was also the runner-up to Abeykoon in the 100m race with a time of 9.99, which is his first run under the 10-second mark as well.

Frenchman Meba- Mickael Zeze bagged the final podium finish of the 100m sprint as he completed the race in under 10 seconds too, coming in at 9.99 seconds.

Zeze was also a part of the 200m race as he completed the sprint in 19.97 seconds, finishing second behind Mena.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

first published:July 04, 2022, 14:33 IST