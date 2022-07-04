Yupun Abeykoon Completes 100m in 9.96sec; First South Asian Sprinter to Finish Under 10 Seconds

Yupun Abeykoon scripted history as he became the very first South Asian sprinter to finish a 100m race in less than 10 seconds.

He ran the stretch in a shocking 9.66-second sprint in the Resisprint International World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger meet, held at La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. His achievement helps Sri Lanka enter the under-10 club.

Video – Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon becomes the first South Asian to break the 10-second barrier after completing the 100m event in 9.96s at the Resisprint International event in Switzerland.

Congratulations 🙏





With the run, he bettered his own record of 10.06 that he set at the International Athletics Meet in Germany, earlier in the year.

Cuba’s Reynier Mena completed the 200m race in 19.63 seconds, thus becoming the first man in his nation to complete the distance in under 20 seconds.

Mena was also the runner-up to Abeykoon in the 100m race with a time of 9.99, which is his first run under the 10-second mark as well.

Frenchman Meba- Mickael Zeze bagged the final podium finish of the 100m sprint as he completed the race in under 10 seconds too, coming in at 9.99 seconds.

Zeze was also a part of the 200m race as he completed the sprint in 19.97 seconds, finishing second behind Mena.

