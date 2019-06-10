Take the pledge to vote

Yuvraj Singh Names His Favourite Overseas Cricketers, Toughest Bowlers He Faced

Yuvraj Singh finished his India career having scored 11,778 runs and 148 wickets in 402 matches across formats.

June 10, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh called time on his 19-year-long career on Monday in a press conference, where he said he had a love-hate relationship with the sport of cricket. Yuvraj, who played a crucial part in India's inaugural World T20 win and the 2011 World Cup victory, announced that he wants to now put more effort behind his cancer foundation.

"I have been playing international cricket on and off for 17 years. Now, it is time to say goodbye, to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end," said an emotional Yuvraj. "This is the best time to move on."

During an emotional press conference, Yuvraj revealed the toughest bowlers he has faced in his illustrious career.

"Muttiah Muralitharan was the toughest bowler I faced along with Glenn McGrath," Yuvraj admitted.

Yuvraj was spot on with his admission as Muralitharan ended his career with 1347 wickets across formats while McGrath accounted for 949 wickets when he called time on his career.

In addition to the sheer numbers, Muralitharan remains the highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs (800 and 534 respectively) while McGrath is the highest Australian wicket-taker in ODIs.

Apart from revealing the tough aspects of his career, Yuvraj also named his two favourite overseas cricketers.

"My favourite overseas cricketers are Ricky Ponting and Chris Gayle."
