Yuvraj Singh Retires: Moments When the Cricketers Floored People with Witty Lines
Yuvraj Singh said he made great friends over the course of his long and illustrious career. A look at the times when his funny anecdotes floored his mates.
File photo of Yuvraj Singh. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Yuvraj Singh decided to call it quits on Monday after serving Indian cricket for almost two decades. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Yuvraj said it was time to move forward and he will now dedicate more time to his cancer foundation. As tributes pour in for the player, who has played innumerable winning knocks for him, we take a look at a cheeky side of Yuvraj. From Virat Kohli to Matthew Hayden, Yuvraj has trolled almost all his fellow players with his witty comebacks and we put down a few of those.
1. When he trolled Matthew Hayden ahead of India vs Australia in World Cup 2019
Ahead of India vs Australia match on June 9, Matthew Hayden asked Yuvraj Singh if he had seen the advertisement where an Australian fan is balancing five trophies; two on their palm, two on the shoulder and one on the head. The 47-year-old Australian cricketer was poking fun at Yuvraj Singh for India's lack of trophies at ICC World Cup but the Indian came back with a savage reply.
Stop showing off those 5 titles, Haydos. ?? Just to let you know, we're gonna be TWO good for you in #INDvAUS on June 9!#CricketKaCrown hum #LeJayenge!! ??@StarSportsIndia #CWC19 https://t.co/VEWCuXdwaA— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 7, 2019
2. When he trolled Virat Kohli on a throwback picture
Indian cricket team captain took to Instagram to share a throwback picture, asking his fans to guess the city where the picture was taken. Replying to the picture, Yuvraj wrote, "Looks like kotkapura? @harbhajan3 what do u think?" For those who are unaware, Kotkapura is a historic city in Punjab.
3. When he trolled himself for slow pace during Mumbai Indians' net practice
During the IPL T20 session, Mumbai Indians' shared a video on their twitter handle of Yuvraj Singh walking in field at a slow pace for net practice. Yuvraj Singh trolled his own pace like this:
Bhai sahab thoda tez chalo— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 14, 2019
4. When he trolled Shoaib Akhtar for holding in helmet
On a motivating tweet of Shoaib Akhtar, where he shared a message on hard work and dedication, holding a helmet in his hand, Yuvraj Singh left a comment that left many in splits. Here's what he wrote:
Oh ta theek hai payan tusi welding karan kithe chale ho— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2017
5. When he put cake on Kane Williamson during IPL 2017
Yuvraj is known for his fun tactics too. In a video shared by Sun Risers Hyderabad back in 2017, where the team could be seen celebrating their victory, Yuvraj put cake on Kane Williamson's face when he least expected. While Kane was seen saving himself, Yuvraj hold his hands and smudged his face with cake. Here's a look at the video:
The win at home has us like...#OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #SRHvDD pic.twitter.com/JABs3r75AQ— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 20, 2017
6. When he poked Chris Gayle and called him 'kaka'
During Chris Gayle's entourage to Dubai for Afghanistan Premier League 2018, Yuvraj took to Instagram and compared his Windies rival Gayle to a Hollywood science fiction movie character. Here's what he wrote:
7. When he had a funny banter with Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh are two inseparable buddies of Indian cricket team. During Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Zaheer Khan was busy showing off his commentary skills, until Yuvraj decided to drop a reply. Here's what he tweeted:
Oh tu bade tweet kar reha aj kal ki gal ?— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 12, 2017
