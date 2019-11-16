Take the pledge to vote

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sania Mirza On Birthday With Quirky Post, Her Reply Will Leave in Splits

Sania Mirza's epic reply to Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish for her is making the internet go ROFL.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 16, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sania Mirza On Birthday With Quirky Post, Her Reply Will Leave in Splits
Yuvraj Singh and Sania Mirza (Photo Credit: @YUVSTRONG12)

Close friends Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh don't leave any opportunity to poke fun at one another on social media. Sania turned a year older on Friday, November 16.

To wish her a very happy birthday, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj posted a throwback picture of his "dear friend" on Twitter with a funny and equally special note. He wrote, "Hai hai mirchi! Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes always! @MirzaSania."

Sania was quick enough to reply with an epic comeback to the post. Lovingly calling him 'motu', she wrote, "Hai motu thank you my dearest friend"

Sania shared a post of gratitude for all the wishes poured her way on her birthday. Taking to the micro-blogging, the tennis star wrote, "Gratitude Thank you to everyone for your wishes and sooo much love .. I had an amazing birthday and you guys just made it so much more special"

The six-time Grand Slam champion is on a temporary hiatus after delivering a baby boy in October 2018. After celebrating her son's first birthday, it was reported that Sania plans to return to court for 2020 Auckland Open. In an interview with the Hindu, when she was asked about handling the game and motherhood together, she said: "It is all about time management and prioritising one's life and goals and so far it has worked out well."

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
