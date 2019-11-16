Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sania Mirza On Birthday With Quirky Post, Her Reply Will Leave in Splits

Close friends Sania Mirza and Yuvraj Singh don't leave any opportunity to poke fun at one another on social media. Sania turned a year older on Friday, November 16.

To wish her a very happy birthday, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj posted a throwback picture of his "dear friend" on Twitter with a funny and equally special note. He wrote, "Hai hai mirchi! Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes always! @MirzaSania."

Check out the post below:

Hai hai mirchi ??! Janam din mubarak my dear friend lots of love and best wishes always !?? @MirzaSania ?? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/wzYjTIQhPy — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2019

Sania was quick enough to reply with an epic comeback to the post. Lovingly calling him 'motu', she wrote, "Hai motu thank you my dearest friend"

Hai motu 💕 thank you my dearest friend https://t.co/ECIzuLBRXU — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 15, 2019

Sania shared a post of gratitude for all the wishes poured her way on her birthday. Taking to the micro-blogging, the tennis star wrote, "Gratitude Thank you to everyone for your wishes and sooo much love .. I had an amazing birthday and you guys just made it so much more special"

Gratitude ???? Thank you to everyone for your wishes and sooo much love .. I had an amazing birthday and you guys just made it so much more special ?? pic.twitter.com/rIhbVDvFvb — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 16, 2019

The six-time Grand Slam champion is on a temporary hiatus after delivering a baby boy in October 2018. After celebrating her son's first birthday, it was reported that Sania plans to return to court for 2020 Auckland Open. In an interview with the Hindu, when she was asked about handling the game and motherhood together, she said: "It is all about time management and prioritising one's life and goals and so far it has worked out well."

