Yuzvendra Singh Chahal is an Indian cricketer. He was born on July 23, 1990, Jind, Haryana. He is 28 years of age. He is a right-arm legbreak bowler and right-hand batter.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Haryana, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal has played in 42 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 23.98. His bowling economy rate is 4.89. His best bowling figure is 6/42.

Chahal has scored 34 runs at an average of 8.50. His highest score is 18 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.

Chahal made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, June 11, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Mohali, March 10, 2019.

This Yuzvendra Chahal: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.