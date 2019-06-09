Yuzvendra Chahal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5
Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian bowler and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.
(Photo credit: Reuters) Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Kuldeep Yadav, lead India's spin attack in ICC World Cup 2019
Yuzvendra Singh Chahal is an Indian cricketer. He was born on July 23, 1990, Jind, Haryana. He is 28 years of age. He is a right-arm legbreak bowler and right-hand batter.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Haryana, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Chahal has played in 42 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 76 wickets at an average of 23.98. His bowling economy rate is 4.89. His best bowling figure is 6/42.
Chahal has scored 34 runs at an average of 8.50. His highest score is 18 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.
Chahal made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, June 11, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Mohali, March 10, 2019.
This Yuzvendra Chahal: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- Sophie Turner Now Blames 'Lazy' Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington for GoT Starbucks Coffee Cup Blunder
- The Ferrari SF90 Stradale Redefines Maranello's Glorious V8 Bloodline
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
- Indians Call for World Cup Boycott After ICC Asks Dhoni to Remove Army Insignia Gloves
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s