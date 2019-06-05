Yuzvendra Chahal's Four-wicket Haul Leaves South Africa Reeling at 227/9

Southampton: A four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal and early breakthroughs from Jasprit Bumrah put India at advantage in their World Cup opener against a struggling South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. The Proteas finished their innings at 227/9 from 50 overs.

Chahal, in a single devastating over, dismissed Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis, putting India in command after Bumrah had already sent openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Lock packing.

In two stunning deliveries, Chahal got van der Dussen and du Plessis' stumps on the first and the last ball of the 20th over respectively. The ball to get rid of Van der Dussen drifted considerably in the air towards leg as the South African went to reverse-sweep it. Van der Dussen, however, did not expect the amount of drift on the ball and missed the shot completely as the ball spun back sharply on to his leg stump, leaving him embarrassed and walking back to the pavilion.

Then, on the sixth ball of the over, Chahal's straighter delivery slipped in through a small gap between du Plessis' bat and pad as he lunged forward to play the shot. Du Plessis and Van der Dussen had built up a bit of a partnership after Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had departed early. The South African captain was dismissed for 38, while van der Dussen departed for 22.

Later on in the innings, Chahal also took crucial wickets of David Miller and Andile Phehlukwayo. The Indian leg spinner took a return catch to dismiss Miller on 31 when the ball spun back in into miller's drive. Phehlukwayo too misread the ball and missed it completely when he came down the track for a hoick. The ball spun in between his bat and pad and MS Dhoni effected an easy stumping, sending the South African back to dressing room on 34.

In the opening spells of the game, Bumrah wreaked havoc, getting the outside edge off openers Amla and de Kock for easy catches in the slips. South Africa put up a resistance when du Plessis and Van Der Dussen and later Miller and Phehlukwayo built up steady partnerships, but both were short-lived.

The Proteas, who are already struggling at the World Cup after losing their first two games against England and Bangladesh, looked like they were heading toward a sub-200 total, but a late fightback from Chris Morris (42) and Kagiso Rabada (31) saved their blushes and closed out their innings at respectable 227.

Bhubaneswar Kumar also picked up two, Morris and Imran Tahir, towards the end, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed JP Duminy early on.

India left out Mohammad Shani and opted to play both spinners, Chahal and Yadav, a move that paid dividends. Hardik Pandya and Keshav Jadhav combined for the quota of the fifth bowler and while they did not pick up wickets, the duo kept the pace of the South African innings at check.

India need 228 from 50 overs to win their first game at the World Cup. Anither defeat for South Africa, however, would put them at the bottom of the table.