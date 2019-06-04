Take the pledge to vote

Yuzvendra Chahal: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4

Yuzvendra Chahal is an Indian bowler and part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 28 years old.

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
(Photo credit: Reuters) Yuzvendra Chahal, along with Kuldeep Yadav, lead India's spin attack in ICC World Cup 2019
Yuzvendra Singh Chahal is an Indian cricketer. He was born on July 23, 1990, Jind, Haryana. He is 28 years of age. He is a right-arm legbreak bowler and right-hand batter.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Haryana, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chahal has played in 41 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 72 wickets at an average of 24.61. His bowling economy rate is 4.89. His best bowling figure is 6/42.

Chahal has scored 34 runs at an average of 8.50. His highest score is 18 not out. He has scored zero centuries and zero half-centuries.

Chahal made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare, June 11, 2016, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Mohali, March 10, 2019.

This Yuzvendra Chahal: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
