Zaniolo To Undergo Surgery After Rupturing ACL Again

ROME: Italy midfielder Nicol Zaniolo will undergo another serious knee operation on Wednesday after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament for the second time in eight months.

The 21-year-old Roma player only returned from his previous injury in July but hurt his other knee while playing for Italy on Monday, limping off shortly before halftime during the 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the Nations League.

(Zaniolo) has suffered a complete tear to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. Roma said Tuesday.

He was injured in a challenge by Donny van de Beek.

Zaniolo, who ruptured the ACL in his right knee during a match against Juventus in January, posted an update on his condition on social media.

For the many people who are asking me how I am, this morning I underwent the customary tests which showed the rupture of the cruciate ligament in my left knee! Zaniolo wrote on Instagram. I thank everyone, both Roma fans and others for the support Ill be back soon!

