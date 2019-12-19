Zeena Khitta Wins Women's National 10m Air Rifle Ahead of Mehuli Ghosh, Apurvi Chandela
Zeena Khitta of Himachal Pradesh beat Mehuli Ghosh and world no.3 Apurvi Chandela to become the national champion.
File photo of Zeena Khitta. (Photo Credit: @indianshooting)
Bhopal: Himachal's Zeena Khitta stunned West Bengal's Mehuli Ghosh and world no.3 Apurvi Chandela to emerge as the new national champion in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting Championship Competitions Rifle/Pistol here on Thursday.
Mehuli had to settle for the silver while Apurvi won the bronze.
Zeena was fourth in qualifying, but shot a world class 252.2 in the final to top a quality eight-woman field. Mehuli finished with 250.5 while Apurvi logged 227.6 to be placed third.
Apurvi later teamed up with Shriyanka Sadangi and Gayatri Pawaskar to win the team gold for ONGC.
Mehuli also won a double gold with the individual and team junior titles in Air Rifle.
Among the teams, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and West Bengal won two gold medals each.
