Zelarayán, Santos Score; Crew Beats Minnesota United 2-1

Zelarayán, Santos Score; Crew Beats Minnesota United 2-1

Lucas Zelarayn and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLSleading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 20 on Wednesday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Lucas Zelarayn and Pedro Santos each had a goal and an assist and the MLS-leading Columbus Crew beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Crew (9-1-3) are unbeaten in six games and have won four of their last five.

Santos bent an arcing ball to the center of the area, where Zelarayn opened the scoring with a diving header in the 31st minute. Santos faked right and went back to his left before blasting a left-footer the deflected off the hands of goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and then the crossbar in the 70th.

Robin Lod scored in the 88th minute for Minnesota (5-5-3).

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 7:54 AM IST
