Zelina Vega Set to Return to WWE and Form a Team With The Rock's Daughter - Reports

Former WWE superstar Thea Trinidad, who is best known as Zelina Vega, is reportedly heading back to the company. According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Vega was spotted walking into the company’s Performance Center in Orlando on Thursday. The report further added that she was filming there along with Simone Johnson, the daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, for her return. However, there was no confirmation if any “supplemental footage” was being filmed or if there is any plan for pairing up Vega and Johnson.

In February 2020, the company had announced that Johnson had begun training at the Performance Center. She had then signed a contract in May.

Social media posts of the two women fighters reveal they are friends. They have also posed together for Aleister Black’s Blxck Mass clothing company.

Earlier, there were also rumours surrounding Vega’s pairing up with Andrade. However, it looks like the reunion is not happening.

The former superstar was released from WWE’s contract on November 13, last year, when she along with a few others opposed the company’s decision of banning its talent from using third-party platforms. She was made to sign a 90-day no-compete clause.

Johnson has still not made her NXT debut and is not likely to do so for some time as she is busy training and learning the sport. According to Wrestling Inc., WWE had planned Vega’s return even before WrestleMania 37.

The fighter had officially joined WWE in June 2017 after she made a name for herself on the independent circuit and in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. After joining the company, she appeared on NXT where she soon formed a partnership with former NXT Champion Andrade.

Vega made her main roster debut in April 2018, but she mostly appeared as Andrade’s manager. However, in 2020 WWE started using her as a singles superstar in the women’s division.

