ZGB vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks- Playing V, Basketball

Zhejiang Golden Bulls will be up against Beijing Ducks in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture scheduled for Tuesday, June 30. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League ZGB vs BD match fixture will take place in Taiwan. Zhejiang Golden Bulls rank 6th in the league standings. They have played 35 matches so far, and have won 22 matches at the cost of losing 13. In their previous match against Long Lion, they were on the winning side. The fixture that took place on June 29 ended with a 111-107 scoreline.

Beijing Ducks, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the points table after winning 22 of 35 matches. The team won their latest fixture against Sharks on Saturday June 28. The final score of the match was 86-76. The CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks will commence from 1:00 PM

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks: ZGB vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

No new injuries have been reported on either side.

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Point Guard: S Cheng, Y Wang

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Fangs, Q Wu

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Small Forward: X Di, W Lu

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Power Forward: L Chang

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Centre: Y Zhu

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Zhejiang Golden Bulls possible starting lineup vs S Beijing Ducks: S Cheng, Y Wang , W Lu, Q Wu, S Wanli

CBA League ZGB vs BD, Beijing Ducks possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Y Zhu, L Chang, X Di, S Fang, J Lin