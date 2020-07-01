ZGB vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King - Playing V, Basketball

Zhejiang Golden Bulls will host their opponents Nanjing Monkey King in another match for the day in the ongoing 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League. The CBA League 2019-20 ZGB vs NMK fixing is scheduled to take place at 8.30am IST on Thursday, July 2.

Enjoying the series from the seventh standing in the CBA league points table, the Golden Bulls have earned 3974 points from 36 matches, with 22 victories and 14 defeats. The hosts have just lost one match since the league began after the coronavirus hiatus. They were defeated in their last outing against Ducks by a thin margin of 90-92.

The Monkey King, on the other hand, stand 14th in the league table with 3746 points in 36 matches played so far. The away team lost their last outing against Flying Leopards on Tuesday by 107-120.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King: ZGB vs NMK Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King Dream11 Point Guard: Shuaipeng Cheng, Joe Young

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King Dream11 Shooting Guard: Yuchen Liu, Qiao Wenhan

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King Dream11 Small Forward: Wang Rui, Lai Junhao

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King Dream11 Power Forward: Xuhang Zhu

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls vs Nanjing Monkey King Dream11 Centre: Hamed Haddadi

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Zhejiang Golden Bulls possible starting lineup vs Nanjing Monkey King: Shuaipeng Cheng, Yuchen Liu, Lai Junhao, Xuhang Zhu, Dayu Zhang

CBA League ZGB vs NMK, Nanjing Monkey King possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Joe Young, Qiao Wenhan, Wang Rui, Guo Yifei, Hamed Haddadi

