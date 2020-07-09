ZGB vs SBW Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales - Playing V, Basketball

The Zhejiang Golden Bulls will face the Sichuan Blue Whales in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Thursday July 9. The host team’s performance has been quite average so far while Sichuan Blue Whales has been pretty much out of form. ZGB on the point table is placed at number 6 while SBW is at number 17.

Out of the total 38 matches that ZGB have played, they have managed to be on the winning side of 24 fixtures. This also includes their latest fixture on July 4 in which it defeated the Lions by 109-98.

SBW, on the other hand, were on the losing side of their previous fixture. They were defeated by Sturgeons on July 4 by a score of 84-105.

CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales match will commence from 1:30 PM.

Chinese Basketball Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales: ZGB vs SBW Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Point Guard: S Cheng

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Shooting Guard: J Hanyi, Q Wu

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Small Forward: W Lu

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Power Forward: Z Yuan, X Zhu, L Zeyi

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls Vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Centre: Z Zuo

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Zhejiang Golden Bulls possible starting lineup vs Sichuan Blue Whales: Zhu, Zeyi, Lu, Wu, Cheng

CBA League ZGB vs SBW, Sichuan Blue Whales possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Hanyi, Yuan, Zuo, Tangwen, Hou