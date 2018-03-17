English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zidane Admits Fondness for Champions League Rival Juventus
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he would have preferred to avoid Juventus in Friday's Champions League draw because of his attachment to the Italian giant where he spent five happy years
Zinedine Zidane (Getty Images)
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane says he would have preferred to avoid Juventus in Friday's Champions League draw because of his attachment to the Italian giant where he spent five happy years.
The match, to be played on 3-11 April, is a replay of last season's Champions League final, which brought Zidane back-to-back European crowns with a 4-1 win in Cardiff.
"I spent five years over there and it was an important club in my career as a player, so obviously it always has an effect on me when we play Juve," said Zidane, who as a Juventus player lost the 1998 Champions League final to Real Madrid.
"I would have preferred to avoid Juventus for many reasons," said the coach who joined Madrid as a player in 2001, scoring a wonder-goal to clinch the Champions League final with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
"But we drew Juve and now I have to concentrate on that and forget about everything that happened to me there as a player even if it'll always be there in the back of my mind."
"They look as solid as they were last year," said Zidane of the Juve outfit renowned for rock-solid defending and clinical breakaway finishing.
Zidane was also quizzed about Gareth Bale's state of mind and was asked if the Welsh winger was depressed at Madrid after missing selection for both legs of the last-16 victory over PSG.
"He's a very important part of our squad, he is happy to be with us and he has showed that. You can think whatever you want but he isn't sad," Zidane insisted.
Also Watch
The match, to be played on 3-11 April, is a replay of last season's Champions League final, which brought Zidane back-to-back European crowns with a 4-1 win in Cardiff.
"I spent five years over there and it was an important club in my career as a player, so obviously it always has an effect on me when we play Juve," said Zidane, who as a Juventus player lost the 1998 Champions League final to Real Madrid.
"I would have preferred to avoid Juventus for many reasons," said the coach who joined Madrid as a player in 2001, scoring a wonder-goal to clinch the Champions League final with a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen.
"But we drew Juve and now I have to concentrate on that and forget about everything that happened to me there as a player even if it'll always be there in the back of my mind."
"They look as solid as they were last year," said Zidane of the Juve outfit renowned for rock-solid defending and clinical breakaway finishing.
Zidane was also quizzed about Gareth Bale's state of mind and was asked if the Welsh winger was depressed at Madrid after missing selection for both legs of the last-16 victory over PSG.
"He's a very important part of our squad, he is happy to be with us and he has showed that. You can think whatever you want but he isn't sad," Zidane insisted.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennaiyin FC Stun Bengaluru FC to Win Second ISL Title
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It