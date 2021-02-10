La Liga: Zinedine Zidane Praises Real Madrid for Reaction to New Formation

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane credited his side for adapting to a brand new formation with hardly any practice after they beat Getafe 2-0 to move up to second in La Liga on Tuesday.

With nine first team players missing due to injury or suspension, Zidane deployed a 3-4-3 shape which the team had never used before and had barely worked on in training.

“We didn’t prepare very much, but a little before the game we spoke about it and how to organise ourselves. The players interpreted it very well,” Zidane told reporters after goals from Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy gave his side victory.

“Considering we we’re playing a shape we weren’t used to, we put in a good performance and did a good job.”

Real were missing four defenders and had no right backs available so Zidane doubled up on the left flank with Marcelo and Mendy, who combined to score their second goal shortly after Benzema had broken the deadlock.

“Our attitude was exemplary, without preparing at all we interpreted the formation very well and that says a lot about our squad,” Zidane added.

“I don’t know if we’ll use it again because we have to adapt to whatever situation we find ourselves in, but we did well and I’m happy for the players because what they did today was not easy.”

The victory allowed Real to move five points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand, and Zidane said his side had not yet given up the chase.

He added: “I don’t think our fans will think the league is lost, they’ll always think we can win it. So we’re going to keep focusing ourselves and fight for it, because there are many games left.”