Zidek Lifts Pepperdine Past Saint Mary's (Calif.) 60-58
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 14, 2021, 09:24 IST
MALIBU, Calif.: Jan Zidek had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Pepperdine narrowly beat Saint Marys 60-58 on Saturday. Colbey Ross added 10 points and 10 assists and scored the go-ahead points for the Waves on a pair of foul shots with two seconds left.
Kessler Edwards had 15 points for Pepperdine (10-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Jade Smith added 13 points and six rebounds.
Matthias Tass had 17 points for the Gaels (11-6, 2-4). Logan Johnson added 12 points. Tommy Kuhse had 11 points.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com