English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zinedine Zidane Wants to Stay With Real Madrid
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sought to quash media speculation about his future by stating emphatically that he wants to remain with the club.
Zinedine Zidane (Getty Images)
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sought to quash media speculation about his future by stating emphatically that he wants to remain with the club.
"I'm not tired," the Frenchman said a week after another pre-match press conference where he described Real Madrid as the most exhausting club to manage, reports Efe.
It has been a difficult season for the Blancos, who are out of contention for the La Liga title and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, though their bid to win the Champions League a third consecutive time remains alive.
"Sometimes, responding (to questions) there are some doubts, but at the end, I'll continue until I get tired of this job," Zidane said.
"I'm fine here, I'm going to continue to fight. But I will say that I take it day by day. With a long contract or not, it is day by day, that is what helps me be strong. I'm going to fight to stay here forever. If I am to continue, before the end of the season I will tell you. Just before," the former Real Madrid superstar and France international said.
"I enjoy every day. It takes it out of you but I'm very young. I'm not 75 years old and able to say that I'm tired of training. I'm 45 years old and I'm in good shape to train," Zidane added.
Also Watch
"I'm not tired," the Frenchman said a week after another pre-match press conference where he described Real Madrid as the most exhausting club to manage, reports Efe.
It has been a difficult season for the Blancos, who are out of contention for the La Liga title and were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, though their bid to win the Champions League a third consecutive time remains alive.
"Sometimes, responding (to questions) there are some doubts, but at the end, I'll continue until I get tired of this job," Zidane said.
"I'm fine here, I'm going to continue to fight. But I will say that I take it day by day. With a long contract or not, it is day by day, that is what helps me be strong. I'm going to fight to stay here forever. If I am to continue, before the end of the season I will tell you. Just before," the former Real Madrid superstar and France international said.
"I enjoy every day. It takes it out of you but I'm very young. I'm not 75 years old and able to say that I'm tired of training. I'm 45 years old and I'm in good shape to train," Zidane added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation