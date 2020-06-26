ZL vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks - Playing V, Basketball

The upcoming CBA League 2019-20 fixture will see a clash between third and fourth placed sides. The CBA League 2019-20 Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks will be played in Taiwan, on Friday June 26. Zhejiang Lions faced the Golden Bulls in the last game. They managed to keep a clean sheet with a 118-93 scoreline. Zhejiang Lions have won 22 out of the total 33 matches in the series. On the other hand, Beijing Ducks defeated the Flying Tigers in their last game. After the final whistle, the scoreboard read Ducks 78-67 Tigers. So far in the league, they have managed to win on 21 occasions. The CBA League 2019-20 Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks match will commence from 5:05pm.

The 25th edition of CBA League has seen representation from 20 teams. These teams are Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks: ZL vs BD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZL vs BD, Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Point Guard: Y Zhao, C Yi-Hsiang

CBA League ZL vs BD, Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Fang

CBA League ZL vs BD, Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Power Forward: X Di, L Chang

CBA League ZL vs BD, Zhejiang Lions vs Beijing Ducks Dream11 Centre: J Hu, Y Zhu

CBA League ZL vs BD, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Beijing Ducks: Y Zhao, J Li, J Hu, Z Liu, R Su

CBA League ZL vs BD, Beijing Ducks possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: C Yi-Hsiang, S Fang, X Di, L Chang, Y Zhu