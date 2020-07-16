ZL vs GST Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers - Playing V, Basketball

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) will play host to league leaders Guangdong Southern Tigers in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Thursday July 16. Both the teams are doing quite well till now and have been on the winning side of their latest fixture. ZL registered their win against the Bayi Rockets by 113-105 on July 14. while GST, on the other hand, defeated Loong Lions by 121-99 on the same date. The lions have managed to win 28 matches out of the total 42 they have played while the Southern Tigers have managed their victory in 40 fixtures out of the 42 they have played.

The CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers will commence from 5:30 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: ZL vs GST Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZL vs GST Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Point Guard: Y Zhao

CBA League ZL vs GST Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Shooting Guard: R Zhao

CBA League ZL vs GST Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Small Forward: X Wang, Z Liu, J Li

CBA League ZL vs GST Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Power Forward: J Yi, J Li

CBA League ZL vs GST Zhejiang Lions Vs Guangdong Southern Tigers Dream11 Centre: J Ren

CBA League ZL vs GST, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Guangdong Southern Tigers: Y Zhao, Z Liu, J Li, S Minghui, R Su

CBA League ZL vs GST, Guangdong Southern Tigers possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: R Zhao, X Wang, J Yi, J Ren, M Hu