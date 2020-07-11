ZL vs SBW Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales - Playing V, Basketball

In the next outing of the ongoing Chinese Basketball League 2019-20 league, the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions will host Sichuan Blue Whales on Saturday. The CBA League 2019-20 ZL vs SBW fixing is scheduled to take place at 1pm IST on Saturday, July 11. The Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales CBA League fixture will take place at the China Stadium.

The Zhejiang Guangsha Lions have 4,112 points in their kitty at the moment, scored in 39 games played so far. The team has won 26 matches, at the loss of 13 others. The team won against the Golden Stars in their last outing by 100-84.

Sichuan Blue Whales, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom. The team stands seventeenth eighth in the CBA League points table, with 3737 points scored in 39 matches. The team has won just 10 matches so far. They will try to change their luck on Saturday after being defeated in the last five matches.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales: ZL vs SBW Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Point Guard: Yanhao Zhao, Mo Mengcheng

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jing Hanyi

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Small Forward: Zheng Liu, Jinxiao Li

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Power Forward: Tianyi Hou, Ruoyu Su

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions vs Sichuan Blue Whales Dream11 Centre: Yuanyu Li

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Zhejiang Guangsha Lions possible starting lineup vs Sichuan Blue Whales: Yanhao Zhao, Zheng Liu, Jinxiao Li, Ruoyu Su, Tianyi Zhao

CBA League ZL vs SBW, Sichuan Blue Whales possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Guangsha Lions: Mo Mengcheng, Jing Hanyi, Tianyi Hou, Yuanyu Li, Da Meng