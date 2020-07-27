ZL vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs - Playing V, Basketball

Zhejiang Lions (ZL) will welcome league leaders Shanxi Loongs (SL) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the CBA League 2019-20 on Monday July 27. ZL seems to be pretty much in form as they have won 33 out of 45 matches while SL have seen wins coming their way on 23 of 45 matches.

Placed at number three on the point table, Zhejiang Lions defeated Northeast Tigers by 119-96 on July 23. Shanxi Loongs, on the other hand, were on the losing side of their latest fixture. On July 24, they were defeated by Flying Leopards. The final score of the match read 77-114. SL are currently at number 12 on the table.

The CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs will commence from 5: 30 PM in Taiwan.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs: ZL vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZL vs SL Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Point Guard: H Chang, Y Zhao

CBA League ZL vs SL Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Shooting Guard: S Yuan

CBA League ZL vs SL Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Small Forward: L Guangcen, Z Liu

CBA League ZL vs SL Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Power Forward: J Li

CBA League ZL vs SL Zhejiang Lions Vs Shanxi Loongs Dream11 Centre: Z Ge, P Yan

CBA League ZL vs SL, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Shanxi Loongs: J Li, Z Liu, Y Zhao, J Hu, Minghui

CBA League ZL vs SL, Shanxi Loongs possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: Z Ge, P Yan, L Guangcen, S Yuan, H Chang