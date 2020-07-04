ZL vs ZGB Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2019-20, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls - Playing V, Basketball

Zhejiang Lions will be playing against Zhejiang Golden Bulls in the upcoming CBA League 2019-20 outing scheduled for Saturday, July 4. The 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Lions vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls fixture will commence from 1 PM. Zhejiang Lions rank 3rd in the league standings. They have played 37 matches so far, and have won 25 matches at the cost of losing 12. In yesterday’s match against Flying Leopards, they were on the winning side. The final score of the match was 125-110.

Zhejiang Golden Bulls, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot of the points table after winning 23 of 37 matches. In yesterday’s fixture they beat Monkey King by 114-97.

Chinese Basketball League Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls : ZL vs ZGB Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Point Guard: Wang

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Shooting Guard: Z. Junlong

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Small Forward: J Li

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Power Forward: R. Su

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions Vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls Dream11 Centre: D Zhang

CBA League ZL vs ZGB, Zhejiang Lions possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Cheng, Wu Qian, W Lu, Xuhong, Zhang

CBA League ZL vs ZGB Zhejiang Golden Bulls possible starting lineup vs Zhejiang Lions: Zheng, Minghui, Liu X=Zheng, Ruoyu, Hui