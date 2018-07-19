Zlatan Ibrahimovic Backs Paul Pogba to Fire After Successful World Cup

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes his former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba has proved his worth and silenced his critics with fine displays at a bigger stage, the World Cup.Les Blues secured their second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia, with Pogba scoring a sensational goal that helped the team stamp their authority in the match.Pogba and Ibrahimovic were both signed by Machester United boss Jose Mourinho prior to the start of the 2016-17 season. Then Ibrahimovic left United to join LA Galaxy in March.The French midfielder had faced criticism since leaving Juventus, after delivering mixed performances when performing at the Old Trafford, and was also dropped on a number of occasions by Mourinho last season.But Ibrahimovic has defended his former teammate and he feels that Pogba does not need to respond to any allegations and let his game do the talking."I played with him for two years and people like to give their opinion, which they have the right to do," Ibrahimovic said. "They judge but I think the result speaks for itself.”"You don't need to answer by your mouth, you can answer by your feet, and do what you are good at. That is the way it is supposed to be and the way I like to do it.”"He is young. He won the World Cup, he was in the Champions League final (with Juventus), the Europa League final (with United), the European (Championship) final (with France) - and he won many titles at Juventus.”"What more is there to say? Just enjoy the games and I know he will become better."