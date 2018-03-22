GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Leaves Manchester United After Club Agrees to Terminate Contract

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has terminated his contract with Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2018, 11:54 PM IST
London: Manchester United released Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the remainder of his contract on Thursday, freeing up the 36-year-old Swedish striker to complete an expected move to American side LA Galaxy.

"Manchester United confirms that it has agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect," United said in a statement.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future."



Ibrahimovic had just a few months left on his deal at Old Trafford after agreeing a one-year extension to his contract in August.

He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during a stunning first season in England to help United win the Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League last season.



That took Ibrahimovic's tally of trophies to an impressive 31 with a host of European giants such as Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

But he tore knee ligaments in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht in April and struggled to re-establish himself in Jose Mourinho's side on his return from injury.

Ibrahimovic made just seven appearances in all competitions this season, the last of which came in a 2-2 draw with Burnley on December 26.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
