News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores 500th Club Goal as AC Milan Blow Away Crotone 4-0
1-MIN READ

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores 500th Club Goal as AC Milan Blow Away Crotone 4-0

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Photo Credit: AP)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Photo Credit: AP)

Ibrahimovic reached the landmark in 825 games, having made his professional debut for Swedish club Malmo in 1999.

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 500th club goal of his career on Sunday against Crotone in Serie A. The 39-year-old Swede scored after half an hour after combining with Rafael Leao against lowly Crotone at the San Siro for his 82nd goal for the club.

Ibrahimovic reached the landmark in 825 games, having made his professional debut for Swedish club Malmo in 1999.

He has played for three Serie A sides, Juventus, Inter and Milan, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Los Angeles Galaxy.

He later grabbed a second goal in the match against Crotone.

He has now scored 396 league goals, 57 in European competitions and 48 in cup games.

The former Sweden striker returned to Milan in January 2020 and has scored 27 goals in 37 appearances since.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...