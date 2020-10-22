News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Zverev, Auger-Aliassime Reach Cologne Quarterfinals

Topseeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australias John Millman 60, 36, 63 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday.

COLOGNE, Germany: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev overcame Australias John Millman 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the Cologne Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Zverev hit 10 double-faults but held his nerve to win his fifth straight match in Cologne after winning last weeks Cologne Indoors.

The two back-to-back competitions were added to the provisional schedule following the suspension of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zverev next faces eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino, who beat Serbias Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime needed 2 hours, 46 minutes to defeat 87th-ranked Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 4-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4). The Canadian next plays either Jan-Lennard Struff or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

Struff earlier won his first-round match against Marco Cecchinato, 6-3, 6-1.

Also, Spains Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the second round.

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: October 22, 2020, 3:09 IST
