Zverev, Bautista Agut Labor To Reach Cologne Semis

COLOGNE, Germany: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 on Friday.

Zverev was leading 6-4, 1-0 but dropped two of his four service games as Harris forced the third set. He rebounded as Harris struggled with a leg injury and he closed out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

The seventh-ranked Zverev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Zverev is looking for his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018. Its his first appearance in Germany since playing in Hamburg last year.

The second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semifinal.

Bautista Agut prevailed over 2 1/2 hours to beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0, and Auger-Aliassime had fewer difficulties against Radu Albot, winning 6-3, 6-0.

