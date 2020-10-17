News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Zverev, Bautista Agut Labor To Reach Cologne Semis

Topseeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 64, 36, 60 on Friday.

COLOGNE, Germany: Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Cologne Indoors semifinals by beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 on Friday.

Zverev was leading 6-4, 1-0 but dropped two of his four service games as Harris forced the third set. He rebounded as Harris struggled with a leg injury and he closed out the match in 1 hour, 46 minutes.

The seventh-ranked Zverev next faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Spaniard defeated Dennis Novak 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Zverev is looking for his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018. Its his first appearance in Germany since playing in Hamburg last year.

The second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut will meet Canadas Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semifinal.

Bautista Agut prevailed over 2 1/2 hours to beat Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-0, and Auger-Aliassime had fewer difficulties against Radu Albot, winning 6-3, 6-0.

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • First Published: October 17, 2020, 2:24 IST
