US Open 2020: Alexander Zverev Erases 2-set Deficit on Way to his 1st Grand Slam Final

NEW YORK: For two full sets, Alexander Zverev was confused and listless, his body language as poor as his winner-to-error ratio against Pablo Carreo Busta in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday.

Zverev double-faulted and smacked his left high. He put a backhand into the net to cede the opening set and covered his face with both hands. He netted a forehand early in the next set, then turned a forlorn face toward his guest box and put his palms up.

When he pushed a backhand long after 1 hour, 25 minutes of play and shook his head, Zverev trailed by two sets, a deficit the 23-year-old German never had overcome. Never had been to a Grand Slam final, either. Done and done. Zverev constructed quite a comeback, getting his game in gear to beat a fading Carreo Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 and reach the title match at Flushing Meadows.

Zverev, the No. 5 seed, will play No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem on Sunday, and one will walk away with his first Grand Slam trophy.

Mentally, I stayed in it. … A lot of players would have gone away, Zverev said. Theres no easy matches anymore. Sometimes you have to dig deep. Today I dug deep, dug very deep.

Thiem, a 27-year-old from Austria, won a far more entertaining match Friday night, holding off 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5). Medvedev held a set point in both the second and third, but Thiem hung in there both times and now will try to improve his 0-3 record in Grand Slam finals. He has lost to Rafael Nadal at the French Open the past two years and to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open this February.

The No. 3-seeded Medvedev hadnt dropped a set all tournament until facing Thiem. Hed been broken just three times, a total Thiem matched by Fridays second set.

In an interlude redolent of his heel turn at Flushing Meadows a year ago, Medvedev got into it with chair umpire Damien Dumusois — yes, the very same official who cited him for yanking a towel from a ballperson in 2019, prompting boos from fans and some egging on from the Russian — and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen in the first set.

This time, the starting point was a dispute with Dumusois over whether Medvedev challenged a call in time. Medvedev walked around the net to take a closer look at the mark and was called for a code violation, so he started chirping at the chair umpire, saying Why, because youre not smart? at one point, and U.S. Open is a joke, right? at another.

Then, turning his attention to McKewen, who was at courtside, and smothering his words with sarcasm, Medvedev said: Sorry, I think I killed someone, right? Sorry, I was so bad to cross the net. Sorry. My apologies. My sincere apologies to the U.S. Open for crossing the net. Oh, my God.

Thiem led 4-2 there and raced through that set. Medvedev went up an early break in the second and was two points from taking it while ahead 5-3 and Thiem serving at love-30, but couldnt came through. Medvedev then held a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker and faltered again, even though Thiem felt something in his right heel while chasing a drop shot.

Thiem began limping and wincing and was worked on by a trainer before the third set. His team also sent him some fresh shoes, but after he slipped behind the baseline on one point, Thiem shouted in German, clearly miffed. After the match, Thiem said he was pain-free.

Medvedev served for the third set at 5-3, and was a point from claiming it at 40-30 but framed a forehand and never got that close again. A little more than 20 minutes later, Thiem finished off the straight-set win.

Zverev is the first man to win a U.S. Open semifinal after a 2-0 set deficit since Djokovic did it against Roger Federer in 2011 and, keeping good company, hes also the youngest male finalist at any major tournament since Djokovic was 23 in New York in 2010.

It had been 16 years since Grand Slam semifinals were held without at least one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic.

Nadal chose not to try to defend his title in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic; Federer is out for the rest of 2020 after two knee operations; Djokovics tournament ended at 6-5 in the first set of his fourth-round match against Carreo Busta when the No. 1 seed and title favorite unintentionally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball after getting broken.

Zverev’s first trip to a major semifinal came in January at the Australian Open, where he was eliminated by Thiem, who leads their head-to-head series 7-2.

Now hes gone a step further. Didnt look like he would in the early going Friday in a mostly silent and empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, where spectators are barred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after a pair of well-played and competitive womens semifinals won by Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka, who face each other Saturday for the championship Carreo Busta vs. Zverev offered little in the way of those characteristics for two sets.

A big opportunity, the 20th-seeded Carreo Busta called it.

Zverev simply kept missing the mark, even on neutral balls. Half of Carreo Bustas first 72 points came via unforced errors off Zverevs racket.

After totaling 25 winners and 36 unforced errors over those first two sets, Zverev had 46 winners and just 21 unforced errors over the last three.

And he rode his booming serve to 24 aces.

I started taking the ball much earlier. I started taking the ball more on the rise. I started giving myself the chance to be the one that is aggressive, Zverev explained. I think in the first few sets, Pablo was the one dictating much more than I did. This is how the match slowly turned around.

Undeterred when Carreo Busta twice hit balls right at him during points in the fourth set, Zverev pulled it out and could throw his head back and allow himself a wide smile.

